    Volkswagen previews ID.7 electric limousine with all-wheel drive

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    497 Views
    Volkswagen previews ID.7 electric limousine with all-wheel drive

    - After the ID.2 and ID.5, the ID.7 will be the third model to offer GTX version

    - Comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive system 

    Volkswagen recently presented its new ID.7 as an all-electric limousine for the upper mid-size segment. Equipped with the latest generation of the brand’s electric drive technology, the ID.7 gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive system and a host of sporty design elements to go with its high-performance nature. The launch of the new GTX model for the ID.7 is planned for the IAA Mobility in Munich in September this year.

    Inside, details such as the red GTX contrast stitching on the seats, dash panel, and doors emphasise the sportiness of the model. The exterior design, on the other hand, is characterised by black gloss elements. Like the previous GTX models ID.4 and ID.5, the vehicle dynamics manager is responsible for controlling the dual-motor all-wheel drive system in the ID.7 GTX. It not only controls the powertrain, but also all braking, steering, and chassis control systems, depending on the selected driving profile. The ID.7’s running gear and steering have been fundamentally tuned on the basis of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform.

    The GTX sub-brand with its all-electric models has been part of Volkswagen’s portfolio for two years now. It is yet to make its debut here in India though because Volkswagen India is currently evaluating the prospects of bringing the ID models here. The brand recently showcased the ID.4 GTX in India for the first time. The electric crossover was unveiled globally in 2021 and is based on the ID Crozz concept that was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

