2023 Honda CR-V hybrid models revealed

- Can be had either as a full hybrid or a plug-in hybrid model

- Plug-in hybrid model capable of covering up to 82km in EV mode

Honda has unveiled the sixth generation of the CR-V globally. The popular crossover model will be offered with a choice of either a full hybrid or, for the first time in the European market, a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Both variants feature a 2-litre, four-cylinder, direct injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which has been revised for better efficiency and refinement. The plug-in hybrid model uses the same electric motors as its full hybrid sibling for brisk acceleration, quick charge times, and a competitive all-electric only range.

Capable of travelling up to 82km in electric mode, the plug-in hybrid CR-V can complete the majority of daily trips on the electric drive alone. When the battery temperature is at 25 degrees, a 100 per cent state of charge can be achieved from empty in just 2.5 hours.

The full hybrid CR-V gets a power-dense lithium-ion battery and two compact electric motors combined with the petrol engine to shift seamlessly between EV, hybrid, and Engine Drive. In terms of dimensions, the CR-V is wider, longer, and taller than the outgoing model. It also offers more interior space for passengers, a 40mm longer wheelbase allows for 16mm more rear legroom and 118 per cent more luggage capacity.