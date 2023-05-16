Tata Punch EV spied for the first time – What we know so far

Tata Punch was recently spotted wrapped in heavy camouflage and being transported on a flatbed. By looking at the spy images of the sub-compact SUV, it is evident that the test mule is an electric version of the Punch. We recently learned that the Indian automaker is planning to launch up to 10 EVs by 2025, and the Punch EV could be among them. In this article, we have listed down the details that we know so far about the Punch EV.

Identical design as the Punch ICE

Although the spied test mule was covered in thick camouflage, it is not difficult to tell that the EV version of the Punch will retain most of the design elements from its ICE version. The front fascia appears to get the identical split headlamps setup with LED DRLs tucked below the bonnet line. However, the grille will likely be redesigned or could be completely blanked off with an EV badge just like other electric models of the brand.

At the rear, the Punch EV is equipped with a rear wiper, a high-mount stop lamp, and LED tri-arrow tail lights. In terms of dimension, the electric B-SUV looks similar to its ICE counterpart. Before this, Tata has spawned three of its ICE models in EV forms, namely, Tigor EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV — all without altering much in the dimension proposition.

Rear disc brakes

In one of the spy pictures, the rear wheel appear to be equipped with the same set of alloy wheels. However, what’s new here are the disc brakes on the rear axle which have been left out from the ICE Punch. This suggests that the electric motor it will come equipped with will likely generate more power output than the petrol-powered Punch.

Interior changes

Among the handful of spy images, one was of the interior of the Punch EV revealing the front row seats, centre console, and dashboard of the SUV. Upon a closer look, the major revision is the inclusion of a rotary gear selector dial just like the one in the Nexon EV Max range. Then, it also features an electric handbrake rather than a conventional one.

Other than that, the dashboard appears to be largely unchanged with the same seven-inch infotainment unit and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Notably, the AC vents get blue surrounding, and the centre console gets an armrest with leatherette seat upholstery.

Meanwhile, the test model did not have a sunroof, which we are expecting in the upcoming CNG-powered Punch showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

As for the powertrain and specification, the Punch EV will likely be positioned above the Tiago EV with a slightly bigger battery pack. As for its pricing, it is expected to be priced between Rs. 9-13 lakh.

Image source - photulogy