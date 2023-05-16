CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves 30 lakh unit sales milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves 30 lakh unit sales milestone

    - Currently priced from Rs. 5.54 lakh to Rs. 7.42 lakh

    - Gets a CNG option with a claimed efficiency of 34.05km/kg

    Maruti Suzuki has announced the achievement of a new milestone for its popular hatchback, the Wagon R. The carmaker has recorded 30 lakh unit sales of the Wagon R since its debut in 1999. Currently, the model is priced between Rs. 5.54 lakh and Rs. 7.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. 

    The Wagon R is in its third-generation phase and is based on the brand’s Heartect platform. It is offered with two powertrain options — a 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Additionally, it also comes equipped with a company-fitted CNG kit and in the CNG mode, it gets a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.05km/kg. With this, the automaker gives customers a wider range of fuel-efficient engine options to choose from.

    In terms of sales, the Wagon R has been the country’s best-selling car for the last two consecutive years. Moreover, the Indian automaker has also showcased a flex-fuel-powered prototype of the WagonR hatchback, hinting at the possible future development of its top-selling model.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the remarkable sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Wagon R’s continued success with over three million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, Wagon R has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Happy to share that the Wagon R has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24 per cent of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new Wagon R. The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years.”

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
