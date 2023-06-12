Hyundai’s flagship EV Ioniq 5 is faster than you think

- Powered by a 72.6kWh battery

- Around 215bhp and 350Nm on offer

We are currently testing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and our road test review on it will be out soon. Besides the all-important range test to ascertain how much distance the Ioniq 5 can cover on a full charge, we have tested it for its real-world performance and here are the full figures.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 specifications

Powering the Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack which is mated to a permanent synchronous motor. The latter generates 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque, both channeled to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. It gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Real-world performance

We tested the Ioniq 5 across multiple real-world performance parameters, including zero to 60kmph, zero to 100kmph, 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph roll-on acceleration. For a vehicle that weighs over 2,000 kilos (we also weighed it) and makes 215hp and 350Nm (which isn’t outrageous, if you think about it), the Ioniq 5 proved to be plenty quick. In fact, it did 0-60kmph in just 3.93 seconds and went on to hit 100kmph in a rather brisk 7.71 seconds.

More importantly, it took 4.22 seconds to accelerate from 20 to 80kmph which is a good representation of how quick the Ioniq 5 would be when you are driving it in everyday traffic. Lastly, 40-100kmph sprint took 5.07 seconds which means overtaking on the highways wouldn’t be much of a task either.