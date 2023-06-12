Maruti Baleno tops the sales chart in May 2023

- Maruti Baleno bags the first position

- Eritga ranks tenth on the list

May 2023 saw significant growth in the sale of passenger cars when compared to the previous month. Maruti Suzuki has yet again maintained its dominance in the Indian market with seven models making it to the top 10 best-selling cars in the month of May 2023. Let us take a closer look at the numbers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales in May 2023:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno topped the list of best-selling cars in India in May 2023 with over 18,733 units sold. The Y-o-Y sales of the hatchback grew by 34.09 per cent when compared to 13,970 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Second and third most selling cars in May 2023:

The second position was secured by the Maruti Swift with 17,346 units sold in May 2023. The Wagon R, on the other hand, bagged third position with over 16,258 units sold.

SUVs grab fourth, fifth, and sixth spots:

The Hyundai Creta ranked fourth with 14,449 units sold. The Nexon, on the other hand, grabbed the fifth position with 14,423 units leaving behind its rival, the Brezza in the sixth place with 13,398 units sold.

The seventh, eighth, and ninth spots were secured by the Eeco, Dzire, and Punch with 12,818 units, 11,315 units, and 11,124 units sold, respectively. Lastly, Maruti Suzuki claimed the tenth spot with Ertiga with 10,528 units delivered the previous month.