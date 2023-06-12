Nissan inaugurates two new touchpoints in Gujarat

- Caters to sales and services

- Run and managed by Cargo Motors

Nissan Motor India has expanded its footprint in Gujarat with the inauguration of two new customer touch points in Rajkot. These facilities are run and managed by Cargo Motors and will cater to the sales and service needs of the customers.

Nissan’s network in India:

With the inauguration of these showrooms, the brand’s network expands to 14 touchpoints in Gujarat and the national network reaches 268 touchpoints.

Official statement:

Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, 'Nissan is focused on customer service and towards this objective, we are happy to welcome Cargo Nissan in Rajkot to the Nissan family. We are committed to deliver with our partners on customer quality with strong value propositions.”

Nissan Magnite achieves 1 lakh units production milestone:

In other news, the brand rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Magnite from its alliance plant in Chennai. This production milestone figure was achieved in just 30 months since its launch in December 2020 in the country.