    Audi Q3 Sportback bookings open in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Audi Q3 Sportback bookings open in India

    - Bookings open for Rs 2 lakh

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks 

    Audi India has commenced bookings for the new Q3 Sportback from today. Interested customers can book the coupe crossover against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The luxury SUV based on the Q3 is expected to be launch in the next few weeks in India. 

    Powering the Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces an impressive 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT sending power to all the wheels. The crossover can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds. 

    In terms of exterior styling, the Q3 Sportback distinguishes itself with its coupe-type body style and a unique front grille with gloss black mesh-pattern. In addition to it, the SUV sports a high gloss styling package which adds a contrasting black roof. Other elements like LED headlamps, fore and aft silver skid plates, and split LED tail lamps have been carried over from the standard version. The Sportback rides on 18-inch five-spoke V-style alloy wheels.

    Inside, the cabins comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation and digital driver display. Customers can now choose between two interior colour options including Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Apart from this, it gets wireless phone charging, heated and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, power adjustable front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and Audi virtual cockpit plus. On the safety front it gets six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX, and parking aid with rear view camera as standard. 

    Audi Q3 Image
    Audi Q3
    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
