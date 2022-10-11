Toyota launches Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) project in India

- Toyota unveiled the Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV

- MoU was signed between Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

As part of Toyota’s plans for a sustainable society in the future, the company has launched the Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) pilot project in India. As part of the initiative, the company unveiled Toyota Corolla Altis FFV-SHEV, which is imported from Toyota Brazil for this occasion.

The initiative is the company’s first step in creating as well as promoting awareness of Ethanol. Further, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between TKM and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. As per the agreement, the collected data will be shared with the Indian Institute of Science, for conducting a deeper study about the well-to-wheel carbon emissions of FFV / FFV-SHEV in the Indian context.

India reportedly achieved 10 per cent Ethanol blending five months ahead of schedule. Going forward, the implementation of 20 per cent Ethanol blending in petrol by 2025-26, will help in reducing about 86 million barrels of gasoline. Moreover, it is believed that the initiative will also aid in forex savings of Rs 30,000.

Toyota launched the pilot project in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries; Bhupinder Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; and Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas - Government of Delhi.