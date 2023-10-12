Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to be launched in India on 17 October

Powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine

Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Post the unveil of the new Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts, the Indian automaker is all set to reveal the prices of the SUV duo on 17 October, 2023. Bookings of the updated Tata Harrier and Safari are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

In terms of features, Both SUVs come loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, touch-based HVAC controls, JBL-sourced 10-speaker setup, four-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, and dual-zone climate control. Also on offer are features such as a wireless charger, air purifier, ambient lightning, new gear lever with mode selector dial, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the outside, the flagship SUVs sport a full-width light bar at the front and rear profiles, up to 19-inch alloy wheels, split LED headlamps, and a new parametric grille. As for the colour options, the new Harrier is available in Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey. On the other hand, the Safari facelift can be had with seven exterior paint hues, namely, Cosmic Gold, Galactic Sapphire, Lunar Slate, Oberon Black, Stardust Ash, Stellar Frost, and Supernova Copper.

Under the hood, both SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This BS6 2.0-updated engine is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

We have driven the new Harrier and Safari facelifts and our detailed review will be live on our website on 14 October, 2023.