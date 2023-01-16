CarWale

    Mahindra XUV400 launched in India; prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants

    - Bookings to begin on 26 January; deliveries in March

    Mahindra has announced the prices of the XUV400 EV, with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices of the model, which is offered in two variants and two charging options, are valid for the first 5,000 units of each variant.

    The Mahindra XUV400 has two battery pack options, including a 34.5kWh unit with a range of 375km, and a 39.4kWh unit that is claimed to return a range of 456km. The former will be offered with a 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers, while the 39.4kWh variant gets only the 7.2kWh charger. Both the variants are tuned to produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque.

    Exterior highlights of the Mahindra XUV400 include copper-coloured inserts all around, a blanked-off grille with the twin peaks logo, refreshed LED tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and an integrated spoiler.

    Inside, the XUV400 from Mahindra comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, six airbags, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, drive modes, 60:40 split rear seats, and BlueSense connected car technology.

    Bookings of the Mahindra XUV400 will commence on 26 January, with deliveries of the EL and EC variants scheduled to begin in March and the festive season respectively. The company plans to deliver 20,000 units of the electric SUV within a year of its launch. The model is available in six colour options, namely Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Infinity Blue, and Infinity Blue a Satin Copper roof. 

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Mahindra XUV400 (all prices, ex-showroom):

    XUV400 EC with 3.3kW charger: Rs 15.99 lakh

    XUV400 EC with 7.2kW charger: Rs 16.49 lakh

    XUV400 EL with 7.2kW charger: Rs 18.99 lakh

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400
    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
