    Lamborghini Revuelto India launch tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    514 Views
    Lamborghini Revuelto India launch tomorrow
    • Powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid engine
    • To rival the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

    Lamborghini’s latest offering, the Revuelto is finally coming to India! With prices slated to be announced tomorrow, the successor to the Aventador is powered by a V12 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mounted at the rear is a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 814bhp and 725Nm of peak torque. The mill is further paired with three electric motors that boost the total output to a whopping 1,015bhp! The power is sent to all four wheels with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 2.5 seconds. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    Lamborghini Revuelto Dashboard

    The Revuelto sits on a new Monofusolage chassis with 100 per cent carbon fibre and is 10 per cent lighter than the Aventador chassis. This Lamborghini supercar also packs in a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.1-inch screen dedicated to the front passengers, and a vertically stacked 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. It will lock horns with the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and is likely to be priced between Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 crore (ex-showroom).

    Lamborghini Revuelto Image
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Top three design highlights of India-bound Renault (Dacia) Duster

