2024 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) Jury round

Results will be announced on 20 December

2023 Indian Car of the Year was the Kia Carens

The road to India’s premier automotive prize has been opened and the first leg of the journey has been completed. On December 4, the jury round of the 2024 Indian Car of the Year was completed and here are all the contenders for the three main prizes.

Indian Car of the Year

There have been many cars this year and out of them, these have made it to the finals. We have the MG Comet EV, Maruti Jimny, Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 Aircross, Hyundai Verna, Honda Elevate, Mahindra XUV400 and the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Green Car of the Year

Instituted in 2021, the list this year is pretty comprehensive in terms of electric vehicles. The finalists include the MG Comet, Citroen eC3, Mahindra XUV400, BYD ATTO 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQE and the BMW i7.

Premium Car of the Year

At the upper end of the scale, we have the premium car of the year and here are the contenders. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus RX, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Range Rover Sport, BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LX are fighting for the prize.

How does the ICOTY work?

The ICOTY, regarded as the highest honour awarded to a four-wheeler made or assembled in India recognises the most outstanding car, SUV or MPV launched in a particular calendar year. To win the four-wheeler in question must have strong relevance for the Indian passenger car market. It should also have set new benchmarks in the segment it operates in.

As for how the voting works, every jury member has 25 points to award. The maximum a jury member can give a car is 10 points. And the jury member must award points to at least five cars. Also, the top two cars cannot be awarded the same points. That means every jury member signals his or her clear winner.