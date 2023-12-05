Hyundai Creta Facelift India launch on 16 January

Will get 158bhp, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

To get refreshed exterior styling and new features

The new Hyundai Creta will make its debut in India on 16 January, 2024. The popular mid-size SUV will boast revised exterior styling, a thoroughly revamped cabin with new features, and the brand’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

The updated version will get a split headlamp setup, however, the headlamp housing will be new, slimmer, and vertically mounted. Besides this, the rear profile will be heavily revised with bigger tail lamps and could also feature a full-width illuminated light strip as seen on the Verna. We expect the new Creta to be fitted with bigger 18-inch wheels as seen on the Alcazar.

New features expected on Creta facelift

Inside, Hyundai is expected to refresh the cabin with new upholstery, a fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, and even ADAS tech. Other features such as a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and the four-spoke steering design is likely to be carried over from the current model.

Creta Facelift to get a new turbo petrol engine

With the facelift, the Creta will now be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill. Tined to produce 158bhp, the engine already does duty on other Hyundai models such as Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Alcazar.

When launched in 2024, the Creta will continue its rivalry with the new Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Hyryder.

