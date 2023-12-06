India-bound Maruti Swift goes on sale in Japan

To be launched in India in 2024

Gets two powertrain options

Suzuki has finally launched the new-gen Swift hatchback in Japan. The model is available with two powertrains across 13 colour options. The global spec Suzuki Swift is offered in three trims, namely, XG, Hybrid MX, and Hybrid MZ.

On the outside, the new Swift distinguishes itself from the current gen with the help of a redesigned front and rear profile. Up front, it gets a new and sleeker grille, revised LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, inverted-C-shaped LED taillights, and door-mounted rear handles.

The Japanese-spec Swift is available in 13 colour options, namely, Frontier Blue, Cool Yellow, Burning Red, Flame Orange, Caravan Ivory, Pure White, Premium Silver, Star Silver, Super Black, Frontier Blue with black roof, Burning Red with black roof, Cool Yellow with black roof, and Pure White with black roof.

Coming to the interior, the new-gen Swift gets a revamped cabin similar to the Baleno and the Fronx. As for the features, it comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, rearview camera, steering-mounted controls, six airbags, keyless start/stop button, 360-degree surround camera, and ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Suzuki Swift, in the global market comes equipped with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid motor. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Moreover, it can be had with FWD and 4WD configurations.