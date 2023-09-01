Toyota India records 22,910 unit sales in August 2023

Y-o-Y sales grew by 53 per cent

Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hycross were the top gainers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out its sales number for the month of August 2023. The automaker registered overall sales of 22,910 units in the previous month when compared to 14,959 units sold in the corresponding month last year, marking a Y-o-Y growth of 53 per cent.

Recently, the brand added the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Eritga, the Rumion, to its fleet. This seven-seater MPV is offered in three variants across petrol and CNG guises with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are all the things you need to know about the recently launched Toyota Rumion.

Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, 'We are thrilled to report our best-ever sales performance by selling 22,910 units in the month of August 2023. Strong sales volume and enhanced demand showcase customers’ ever-growing affinity for the brand. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross continue to register a strong demand. The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender are witnessing sustained segment leadership. The Camry Hybrid and Glanza are also strongly contributing to the overall success. We are also elated with the continued strong performance of the Toyota Hilux. The growing customer base indicates the brand’s ability to create extraordinary experiences by nurturing unbreakable bonds with those who desire awesome driving experiences.”