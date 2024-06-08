CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta EV spotted; to get sequential turn indicators

    Read inதமிழ்|हिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,562 Views
    Hyundai Creta EV spotted; to get sequential turn indicators
    • The Creta EV will arrive later this year
    • It will be based on the facelifted version

    The coming months of the current financial year will witness multiple EV launches across the spectrum, be it price, body style, segments, and so on. The mid-size SUV segment alone will see the arrival of various EVs, one of which will be the Creta EV.

    Hyundai Creta EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    Spotted during a public road test, the new spy shots reveal two units of the Hyundai Creta EV that have marginally shed camouflage compared to the previous sightings. The key giveaways seen here include the same taillight design as the ICE-powered Creta currently on sale. This unit will get a sequential turn indicator setup. One thing that will certainly change though is the alloy wheel design.

    Elsewhere, we expect the 2024 Hyundai Creta EV to come equipped with an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, dual-screen setup on the dashboard, panoramic sunroof, and a new two-spoke steering wheel.

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    While details regarding the powertrain specifications of the new Creta EV remain scarce, it is believed to arrive with a 50-60kWh battery pack that could return a range of 500km in a single full charge. Once launched, the Creta EV will rival the Tata Harrier EV, Honda Elevate EV, and the Maruti eVX.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Creta EV Image
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz Racer - All you need to know
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled in India; 1744 units affected

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai Creta EV Left Side View

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Atto 3 facelift
    BYD Atto 3 facelift

    Rs. 34.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta EV spotted; to get sequential turn indicators