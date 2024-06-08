Hyundai Creta EV spotted; to get sequential turn indicators

The Creta EV will arrive later this year

It will be based on the facelifted version

The coming months of the current financial year will witness multiple EV launches across the spectrum, be it price, body style, segments, and so on. The mid-size SUV segment alone will see the arrival of various EVs, one of which will be the Creta EV.

Spotted during a public road test, the new spy shots reveal two units of the Hyundai Creta EV that have marginally shed camouflage compared to the previous sightings. The key giveaways seen here include the same taillight design as the ICE-powered Creta currently on sale. This unit will get a sequential turn indicator setup. One thing that will certainly change though is the alloy wheel design.

Elsewhere, we expect the 2024 Hyundai Creta EV to come equipped with an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, dual-screen setup on the dashboard, panoramic sunroof, and a new two-spoke steering wheel.

While details regarding the powertrain specifications of the new Creta EV remain scarce, it is believed to arrive with a 50-60kWh battery pack that could return a range of 500km in a single full charge. Once launched, the Creta EV will rival the Tata Harrier EV, Honda Elevate EV, and the Maruti eVX.

Image Source