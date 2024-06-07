CarWale
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled in India; 1744 units affected

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled in India; 1744 units affected
    • The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s flagship EV in India
    • Available in a single fully loaded variant

    Hyundai has officially recalled the Ioniq 5 in the country due to a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU).

    According to official information, 1,744 units of the Ioniq 5 manufactured between 21 July, 2022 and 30 April, 2024 have been affected under the recall. The issue pertains to the ICCU which may discharge the 12V battery.

    Hyundai is expected to fix the issue at no cost to the customer. Customers of the Ioniq 5 can contact their dealership to check if their vehicle is part of the recall. For the uninitiated, the Ioniq 5 is currently priced at Rs. 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be purchased in a single fully loaded variant. The 72.6kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor generates 215bhp and 350Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of up to 631km on a single full charge.

     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta EV spotted; to get sequential turn indicators
     Next 
    Tata Altroz range updated with new variants and features

