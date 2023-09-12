Hyundai Venue iMT discontinued in India

- Venue now gets a six-speed manual transmission

- iMT discontinued after the launch of MY23 Venue

Hyundai Venue iMT discontinued

Hyundai India introduced the 2023 Venue in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker brought back the manual transmission option with the turbo-petrol engine, thus discontinuing the iMT variants.

Venue iMT variant details

The Hyundai Venue iMT was previously offered in three variants, namely S(O) 1.0 Turbo, SX(O) 1.0 Turbo, and SX(O) 1.0 Turbo dual-tone. These variants are now available with a six-speed manual transmission. The Venue N-Line, which was previously sold only with a DCT unit, also gets a six-speed manual transmission in the N6, N8, and N8 dual-tone variants.

Hyundai India latest updates

Last week, Hyundai launched the i20 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It received a range of updates inside out and is now offered only with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor. We expect the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill to make a comeback in the coming months.