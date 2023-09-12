CarWale
    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in September 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    760 Views
    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in September 2023
    • Petrol variants of the City attract the maximum discount 
    • No discounts on the Honda Elevate 

    It’s the start of the festive season in India and car manufacturers are offering huge discounts across their portfolio, Honda being one of them. The Japanese car marque is offering discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 for the month of September. 

    Currently, the petrol variants of the Honda City are being offered with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 73,000. This includes a corporate discount of up to Rs. 28,000, Rs. 20,000 as a Honda to Honda exchange bonus, cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, the Hybrid variants only get a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000. 

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    The Amaze, on the other hand, attracts a discount of up to Rs. 21,000. This comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, corporate discount of Rs. 6,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. The above-mentioned offers are valid till 30 September, 2023 and may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, and other factors. 

    Hyundai Venue iMT discontinued in India

