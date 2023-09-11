CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus in Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour launched!

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen Virtus in Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour launched!
    • Second Volkswagen model to get the matte paint scheme
    • Available in GT Plus trim

    Volkswagen India has introduced a new colour shade in the Virtus line-up. Offered with the GT Plus variant, the sedan can now be bought with the Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour. The matte colour was earlier limited only to the Taigun SUV and is now available with the Virtus. 

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus variant

    The GT Plus variant sits below the GT Edge special edition trim and is powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre TSI engine. The powertrain is coupled with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    Virtus GT Plus: Features 

    Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

    The Virtus is a decently equipped sedan in the GT Plus guise and comes loaded with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, red ambient lights, and six airbags.

    Volkswagen Virtus Carbon Steel Matte Grey prices and booking details

    Presently, the GT Plus range starts from Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the matte shade to be offered with the same price or at a premium of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. The Virtus Matte can be booked through Volkswagen’s online portal with deliveries slated to begin in October 2023.

    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
