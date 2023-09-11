Volkswagen Virtus in Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour launched!

Second Volkswagen model to get the matte paint scheme

Available in GT Plus trim

Volkswagen India has introduced a new colour shade in the Virtus line-up. Offered with the GT Plus variant, the sedan can now be bought with the Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour. The matte colour was earlier limited only to the Taigun SUV and is now available with the Virtus.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus variant

The GT Plus variant sits below the GT Edge special edition trim and is powered by the brand’s 1.5-litre TSI engine. The powertrain is coupled with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Virtus GT Plus: Features

The Virtus is a decently equipped sedan in the GT Plus guise and comes loaded with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers, red ambient lights, and six airbags.

Volkswagen Virtus Carbon Steel Matte Grey prices and booking details

Presently, the GT Plus range starts from Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the matte shade to be offered with the same price or at a premium of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. The Virtus Matte can be booked through Volkswagen’s online portal with deliveries slated to begin in October 2023.