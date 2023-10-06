CarWale
    New Tata Harrier bookings commenced in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Tata Harrier bookings commenced in India
    • Available in seven colour options
    • Prices to be announced soon

    Tata Motors has officially commenced bookings for its upcoming Harrier facelift in India for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The updated SUV will be offered in four trim levels, namely Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless, across seven colour options. It is expected to be launched in the coming weeks alongside the Safari facelift.

    On the outside, the new Harrier gets an updated front and rear profile with revised bumpers. The SUV features split LED headlamps with a connecting DRL setup at the front with redesigned grille. Then, the 19-inch alloy wheels get a new treatment along with blacked-out wheel arches, roof, pillars, and ORVMs.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The Harrier facelift is available in seven colour options - Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Harrier facelift comes loaded with a large 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, four-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and touch-based HVAC controls. Also on offer will be features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, air purifier, blind-spot monitor system, JBL-sourced 10 speaker system, 360-degree surround camera, ADAS suite, electric parking brake, powered tail gate, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Tata Harrier Facelift Front View

    Mechanically, the updated Harrier will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This BS6 Phase 2-compliant motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. 

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Harrier Facelift Gallery

