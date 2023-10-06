CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift bookings open in India!

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Safari facelift bookings open in India!
    • Expected to be launched in the coming weeks 
    • Could be offered in a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine  

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors teased the new avatar of its flagship SUV, the Safari facelift. Now, the manufacturer has commenced the bookings of the seven-seater SUV in the country. Interested customers can book the updated model against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 with deliveries slated to begin later this month.  

    Tata Safari Facelift Front View

    As seen from the pictures, the updated Safari will debut with a new close-patterned grille with bronze-coloured vertical slats, a long LED bar stretching across the bonnet with a welcome function, new pair of LED headlamps housed on the front bumpers, and a new exterior hue. At the rear, it sports a connected LED taillamp setup with a sequential function, rear wiper with a washer, and an LED strip running across the width of the tailgate with a goodbye function.  

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    The teaser revealed that the flagship SUV will come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster with a new interface, ambient lighting, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Along with this, it might also continue to get features like a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, air purifier, and an ADAS safety suite.   

    Tata Safari Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart, the Safari facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter sending power to the front wheels. Apart from this, Tata is also likely to introduce a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Tata Harrier bookings commenced in India

