CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition arrives at dealerships

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    943 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Matte edition arrives at dealerships

    - Kushaq Matte edition is limited to 500 units

    - Available with two powertrain options

    Earlier this month, Skoda launched the new edition of its MQB SUV, the Kushaq in India. The special trim is called the Matte edition and is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant. Now, the new Matte edition of the Kushaq SUV has started reaching dealerships nationwide.

    Exterior highlights of the Kushaq Matte edition

    Skoda Kushaq Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the special edition is finished in Carbon Steel matte exterior paint. Despite being the Matte edition, elements like the front grille, B-pillars, ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler are finished in gloss black accents.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain and specifications of Skoda Kushaq Matte edition

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    Under the hood, the Kushaq Matte edition is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol motor develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both powertrains can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the Kushaq Matte edition:

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Manual – Rs. 16.19 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Automatic – Rs. 17.79 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Manual – Rs. 18.19 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Automatic – Rs. 19.39 lakh

    Notably, the carmaker will sell the Kushaq Matte edition in limited numbers, with only 500 units being sold across the country.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota increases prices in India by up to Rs. 46,000
     Next 
    Maruti Invicto mileage in India revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5220 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38398 Views
    49 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.39 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.92 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5220 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38398 Views
    49 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq Matte edition arrives at dealerships