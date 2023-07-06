Skoda Kushaq Matte edition arrives at dealerships

- Kushaq Matte edition is limited to 500 units

- Available with two powertrain options

Earlier this month, Skoda launched the new edition of its MQB SUV, the Kushaq in India. The special trim is called the Matte edition and is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and commands a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant. Now, the new Matte edition of the Kushaq SUV has started reaching dealerships nationwide.

Exterior highlights of the Kushaq Matte edition

On the outside, the special edition is finished in Carbon Steel matte exterior paint. Despite being the Matte edition, elements like the front grille, B-pillars, ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler are finished in gloss black accents.

Powertrain and specifications of Skoda Kushaq Matte edition

Under the hood, the Kushaq Matte edition is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol motor develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Both powertrains can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the Kushaq Matte edition:

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Manual – Rs. 16.19 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Automatic – Rs. 17.79 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Manual – Rs. 18.19 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Automatic – Rs. 19.39 lakh

Notably, the carmaker will sell the Kushaq Matte edition in limited numbers, with only 500 units being sold across the country.