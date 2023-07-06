Maruti Invicto mileage in India revealed

- Invicto prices in India start at Rs. 24.79 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre, petrol-hybrid engine

Maruti Inivcto bookings and launch timeline

Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings for the Innova Hycross-based Invicto MPV in the country last month for Rs. 25,000. Earlier this week, the carmaker announced the prices of the model, starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was previously expected to be called the Engage.

2023 Invicto engine and specifications

At the heart of the new Invicto is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an output rated at 172bhp and 188Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an electric motor that produces 11bhp and 206Nm of additional power. An e-CVT unit is the sole transmission available on sale. Maruti claims that the Invicto will return a mileage of 23.24kmpl. We had a close look at the car and our first look review is now live on the website.

New Invicto colours and variants

The 2023 Maruti Invicto will be offered in four colours called Nexa Blue (Celestial), Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White. Customers can choose from two variants, namely Alpha+ and Zeta+. Also up for offer are seven-seater and eight-seater configurations.