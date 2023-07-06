Toyota car prices hiked; effective from 5 July

- Attributed to increase in the input cost
- Revised prices are yet to be revealed
Toyota price hike
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike across its portfolio with effect from 5 July, 2023. While the manufacturer has not revealed the revised prices of the models, the reason stated for the hike is the rise in input costs.
Toyota’s current portfolio in India
At present, the brand’s kitty consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire.
Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023
|Models
|Waiting period
|Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid
|Over 12 months
|Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol
|4 months
|Toyota Fortuner
|3 months
|Toyota Glanza MT
|1-2 months
|Toyota Glanza CNG
|1-2 months
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|Over 12 months
|Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive
|3-4 months
|Toyota Camry
|3 months
|Toyota Vellfire
|6 months
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India
Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country with prices starting from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the flagship model started last month against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon.