Toyota car prices hiked; effective from 5 July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike across its portfolio with effect from 5 July, 2023. While the manufacturer has not revealed the revised prices of the models, the reason stated for the hike is the rise in input costs.

Toyota’s current portfolio in India

At present, the brand’s kitty consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire.

Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023

Models Waiting period Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Over 12 months Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol 4 months Toyota Fortuner 3 months Toyota Glanza MT 1-2 months Toyota Glanza CNG 1-2 months Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Over 12 months Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive 3-4 months Toyota Camry 3 months Toyota Vellfire 6 months

Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India

Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country with prices starting from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the flagship model started last month against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon.