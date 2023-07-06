CarWale
    Toyota car prices hiked; effective from 5 July

    - Attributed to increase in the input cost 

    - Revised prices are yet to be revealed 

    Toyota price hike

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike across its portfolio with effect from 5 July, 2023. While the manufacturer has not revealed the revised prices of the models, the reason stated for the hike is the rise in input costs. 

    Toyota’s current portfolio in India

    Toyota Right Front Three Quarter

    At present, the brand’s kitty consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire

    Toyota cars waiting period as of June 2023

    ModelsWaiting period
    Toyota Innova Hycross HybridOver 12 months
    Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol4 months
    Toyota Fortuner3 months
    Toyota Glanza MT1-2 months
    Toyota Glanza CNG1-2 months
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder HybridOver 12 months
    Toyota Urband Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive3-4 months
    Toyota Camry3 months
    Toyota Vellfire6 months

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India

    Toyota Left Front Three Quarter

    Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country with prices starting from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the flagship model started last month against a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon. 

