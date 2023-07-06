Maruti Suzuki produces 1,33,798 passenger units in June 2023

- Passenger car production dropped by 5.18 per cent

- A total of 1,37,133 units were produced

Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a decrease in its production for the month of June 2023. Last month, the automaker produced 1,37,133 units of vehicles, compared to 1,80,221 units that were produced in May 2023. The production for the month of June comprises 1,33,798 units of passenger vehicles and 3,335 units of light commercial vehicles.

Maruti’s hatchback and sedan production in June 2023

During the previous month, the OEM manufactured 14,646 units of the Alto and S-presso and 2,694 units of the Ciaz. The production number for the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and Wagon R dropped to 71,578 units when compared to 81,021 units in the corresponding month last year.

Maruti’s SUV and MPV production in June 2023

A total of 35,128 units of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, and XL6 were produced in the said month. The count for the Eeco van stood at 9,752 units. Additionally, a total of 3,335 units of light commercial vehicles were produced by the company in the previous month.

Maruti Invicto launched in India

Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki launched the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the country with prices starting from Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV, Invicto, will be offered in three variants across seven and eight-seat configurations.