Tata Tiago surpasses 5 lakh unit sales milestone

- Celebratory Tiago unit rolls off the production line

- Last 1 lakh Tiagos were sold in 15 months

Tata Motors celebrates a new milestone for Tiago

Tata Motors announced that the Tiago has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 500,000 unit sales mark. The celebration commenced with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, which is the home ground for the Tiago. The last 1 lakh units were sold within a period of 15 months. The update comes shortly after the brand announced a price hike from 17 July.

Tiago sales numbers and key ratios

According to the company, the average age of a Tiago customer is 35 years. 60 per cent of the model’s sales come from urban markets and the remaining 40 per cent comes from rural markets. Further, the hatchback has also witnessed a positive shift in female buyers, who contribute approximately 10 per cent of its sales. Notably, the Tiago has gained popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71 per cent of its customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23.

Tiago engine and specifications

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor that develops 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG version, with an output of 72bhp and 95Nm of torque, mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the Tiago CNG and our review is live on the website. The Tiago received the BS6 Phase 2 update earlier this year, which also resulted in a boost in the model's mileage.

Official statement from Tata Motors

Commenting on this milestone, Vinay Pant, Head of Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, and state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 5 lakh unit sales is a resounding testament to Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment.”