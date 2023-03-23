CarWale
    Tata Tiago and Tigor receive BS6 Phase 2 update; mileage improved

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Tiago and Tigor receive BS6 Phase 2 update; mileage improved

    - Fuel efficiency improved by up to 1kmpl

    - Standard warranty on the vehicles has also increased

    Tata Motors refreshed its lineup with the new BS6 Phase 2 update for its powertrains last month. And now, the new fuel-efficiency figures have been revealed. The Tata Tiago and Tigor, both models get an improved fuel efficiency post BS6 Phase 2 upgrade.

    Starting with the entry-level model from the Indian automaker, Tiago used to have an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 19.01kmpl. Now, the new figure stands at 20.01kmpl, 1kmpl more than the BS6 version.

    The compact-sedan, Tigor, now boasts an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.60kmpl. Previously, the BS6 engine of the Tigor was certified to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl.

    Along with the improved fuel efficiency of the engines, Tata has also increased the standard warranty on its entire range. For the entry-level duo, Tiago and Tigor, both the vehicles now get a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000km, whichever is earlier.

