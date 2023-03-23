CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Verna warranty details explained

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Hyundai Verna warranty details explained

    - Offers a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres 

    - Also on offer are two types of service packages 

    Hyundai recently launched the sixth generation of its sedan, the new Verna. Apart from the futuristic design, tech-loaded features, and luxury, the brand aims to provide peace of mind to its buyers with its new warranty and extended warranty plans. Let us understand these assurances in detail.

    Hyundai is providing a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres on the new Verna. However, interested buyers can extend this warranty by up to seven years at an additional cost. Moreover, the brand provides two types of service packages: Shield of Trust and Shield of Trust Super. The former includes a running repair package of up to five years while the latter is a maintenance package for the sedan for up to five years.

    The extended warranty plan starts from Rs. 23,554 and goes up to Rs. 42,310. On the other hand, the Shield of Trust package for three years or 45,000km and four years or 60,000km is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. 

    In other news, the new Hyundai Verna has already gathered over 8,000 bookings to date. The car has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in four variants. Interested customers can book the sedan against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. 

    Tata Tiago and Tigor receive BS6 Phase 2 update; mileage improved

