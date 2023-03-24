Maruti Suzuki to increase prices next month

- Second price hike from Maruti this year

- The increase will vary for each model

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will hike prices across its range of models in the Arena and Nexa lineup with effect from April 2023. The carmaker had last increased the prices in January, thus making this the second price hike from the brand this year.

According to Maruti, the company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements. While maximum effort is made to reduce cost and partially offset the hike, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase.

In January, Maruti increased the prices of its models by up to 1.1 per cent. The updated prices, which came into effect on 16 January, resulted in the models becoming expensive by up to Rs 21,000. In other news, the carmaker will introduce the Fronx and Jimny in the coming months.