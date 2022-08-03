Tata Tiago i-CNG First Drive Review

What’s new inside and what's on the feature list?

There’re no noticeable changes inside the Tiago i-CNG over its standard counterpart. You get a dedicated button on the centre console to turn on/off the CNG mode. And the new CNG gauge is displayed on the top corner of the all-digital instrument cluster. Then, the cabin of the Tiago continues to be a spacious one, with good practicality thrown in. There’s a decent amount of headroom both in the first and second rows. Integrated into the middle of the dashboard is a seven-inch touchscreen which is no different in terms of the user interface from the one available in more expensive Tatas.

Moving to the seats, they are soft and comfortable and offer good support with height adjustment for the driver. However, at the back, there's no adjustable headrest. Some under-thigh support for rear passengers would have helped as well. The rear passengers get a single cup holder mounted between the front seats and folding armrest, but no seatback pocket. Even the two cup holders on the centre console should have been larger to accommodate normal-sized water bottles.

The space on the door pads is surprisingly large though. Lastly, the boot space of the standard Tiago isn’t large at 242 litres – all of which has now been compromised to fit in the CNG tank. The spare wheel which sits below the tank is also accessible only by folding the rear seat backrest. This inconvenience is a trade-off for the lower running cost of the CNG-powered cars. And if you still want some boot space, you can opt for the Tigor i-CNG which has some room to spare despite the CNG tank.

Now, this is the top-of-the-line XZ+ trim which ticks most of the boxes on the feature list. This includes 14-inch steel wheels with a stylish wheel cover, indicators on ORVM, chrome-finished door handles, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, rear wipers, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

On the inside, there’s an all-digital instrument cluster, auto AC, fabric seats, tilt-adjustment steering, piano-black inserts on the dashboard, body-coloured inserts around air-vents, follow-me-home lamps, keyless entry, electric ORVMs with an auto-fold, cooled glovebox, and all four power windows with one-touch down for the driver. Plus, the seven-inch touchscreen is paired with a Harman sound system with four speakers and four tweeters. Its ConnectNext interface is compatible with AppleCarPlay and Android Auto too.

As for safety, the Tiago is a four-star NCAP recipient and so is the i-CNG version. The standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, a rear parking sensor, and a puncture repair kit, and the XZ+ trim also gets a rearview camera. Additional safety measures for the i-CNG include the provision of a fire extinguisher under the front passenger seat, as is the mandate. There's also a micro-switch that automatically turns off the engine when the fuel cap is opened and the motor won't start until it’s closed. The CNG cylinder also gets leak and thermal protection along with a pressure release nozzle.