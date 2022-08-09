Kia Seltos X Line First Drive Review

There are no changes to the design or the layout of the dashboard or the door pads but there is big refreshing change and it’s the color shade for the seats and the door pads. In fact, the leatherette upholstery on the seats and the door pads are finished in a lovely albeit slightly vibrant shade of blue called ‘Indigo Pera’. Now even though the seat pattern is the same as the Tech Line version, the blue shade does a good job of amplifying the design.

Space also remains unchanged which means the X Line’s front row continues to offer a good amount of headroom and knee room. The new look seats are also supportive though we would have liked them even more if the seat base was a little longer. Space in the second row is not an issue either and the under thigh support here is better than in the front thanks to the large rear bench.

Now the X Line trim is based on the most expensive version of the Seltos which means it gets all the bells and whistles possible in the sub Rs 25 lakh segment. So there’s climate control with rear AC vents, a 360-degree view camera, electrically powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, ambient lighting, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a couple of neat features like an heads-up display and lane change assist which engages the side cameras when you indicate and projects the video across the digital display on the instrument cluster. For safety, the X Line has six airbags, ABS with EBD and ESP as standard.