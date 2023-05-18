CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG – Real-world mileage and range tested

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Tata Tiago CNG – Real-world mileage and range tested

    The Tata Tiago is currently available with petrol, pure-electric, and CNG powertrains. We have driven, tested, and spent considerable time behind the wheel of each version of this car. In this section, we are considering the CNG version, which was subjected to CarWale’s real-world fuel efficiency test as well as the CarWale range test. Here’s how it performed. 

    What is the price of Tiago CNG? 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago CNG is available in six variants with prices starting from Rs. 7.43 lakh on the road in Mumbai, which goes up to Rs 9.10 lakh for the range-topping trim. There is no automatic for the Tata Tiago CNG.

    What is the tested mileage of Tiago CNG? 

    Left Side View

    Let's calculate the Tata Tiago mileage with CNG and compare it with the equivalent petrol version. At the time of writing this article, the petrol price in Mumbai was Rs. 106.31 for a litre. In comparison, the CNG was Rs. 79 for a kilogram. Let’s do some calculations. Consider an average city car that gives a mileage of about 15kmpl for your daily commute (for instance, the Tata Punch petrol manual’s real-world fuel efficiency was 15kmpl when tested). And also consider this said car needs to do a commute of 50km. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    With Rs. 106.31 for a litre, the per kilometre cost of the petrol-powered car comes to around Rs. 7.08. For a commute of 50km, it would lighten the pocket by Rs. 354. In the real-world fuel mileage test, the Tiago CNG returned close to 17km/kg in the city and around 33km/kg on the highway. That gives us a combined efficiency of just over 21km/kg for the Tiago CNG. Tata claims 26.49km/kg under ARAI tests. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Applying the same calculations, the Tiago CNG offers Rs. 3.76 per kilometre cost. And if you do a 50km commute, it will cost you just Rs. 188. That’s nearly half of what you’d spend for the same distance in a petrol-powered car. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    But wait, there’s more. We at CarWale also conducted a range test of the Tiago i-CNG in which we tanked up the CNG to the maximum and drove the car till it ran dry. Driving in real-world conditions on our predefined route, the CNG car gave us a range of around 227km. And when we refuelled, it took in close to 9.0kg of CNG. For the tank up, it cost us around Rs. 711. That’s Rs. 711 for 227km and thus Rs 3.13 per kilometre. 

    How many kilometres will Tiago CNG go in a full tank of CNG? 

    Bootspace

    Lastly, the Tiago CNG is similar to the Tigor CNG in every single term. So if you want the same CNG mileage with a little room to spare in the boot, the Tigor CNG would offer similar figures with added practicality. 

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.28 Lakh

