CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Wagon R on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    162 Views
    Maruti Wagon R on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    - Is offered in two gasoline engine options

    - Can be had in four variants 

    Debuted back in 1999, the Wagon R has been a hot-selling hatchback from the Maruti Suzuki family. The updated Wagon R was reintroduced in India on 25 February, 2022. Based on the Heartect platform, the new Wagon R has retained styling elements from its predecessor. Currently, the car is offered in four variants namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, and the ex-showroom prices in India start from Rs. 5.54 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 7.41 lakh. 

    Lets us take a look at the on-road prices of the Maruti Wagon R in top 10 cities in India. 

    Maruti Wagon R on-road prices:

    CitiesBase LXi variantTop ZXi+ variant
    MumbaiRs. 6.52 lakhRs. 8.74 lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.16 lakhRs. 8.47 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.47 lakhRs. 8.67 lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.45 lakhRs. 8.62 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.69 lakhRs. 8.96 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.60 lakhRs. 8.84 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.16 lakhRs. 8.25 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.15 lakhRs. 8.25 lakh
    PuneRs. 6.52 lakhRs. 8.74 lakh
    KochiRs. 6.50 lakhRs. 8.72 lakh

    Maruti Wagon R engine and specifications:

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the hatchback can be had in two gasoline engine options. A 1.0-litre next-gen K-series petrol engine and a 1.2-litre advance K-series dual jet petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while the latter belts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. These engines are available in both manual and AGS options. 

    Earlier this week, the manufacturer announced an achievement of a new milestone for its popular hatchback, the Wagon R. The hatchback has recorded 30 lakh unit sales since its debut in 1999 in the country. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago CNG – Real-world mileage and range tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6615 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17251 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.52 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.69 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.16 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.52 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.60 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.47 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6615 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17251 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Wagon R on-road prices in top 10 cities in India