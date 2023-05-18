Maruti Wagon R on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Is offered in two gasoline engine options

- Can be had in four variants

Debuted back in 1999, the Wagon R has been a hot-selling hatchback from the Maruti Suzuki family. The updated Wagon R was reintroduced in India on 25 February, 2022. Based on the Heartect platform, the new Wagon R has retained styling elements from its predecessor. Currently, the car is offered in four variants namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, and the ex-showroom prices in India start from Rs. 5.54 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 7.41 lakh.

Lets us take a look at the on-road prices of the Maruti Wagon R in top 10 cities in India.

Maruti Wagon R on-road prices:

Cities Base LXi variant Top ZXi+ variant Mumbai Rs. 6.52 lakh Rs. 8.74 lakh Delhi Rs. 6.16 lakh Rs. 8.47 lakh Chennai Rs. 6.47 lakh Rs. 8.67 lakh Kolkata Rs. 6.45 lakh Rs. 8.62 lakh Bangalore Rs. 6.69 lakh Rs. 8.96 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 6.60 lakh Rs. 8.84 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 6.16 lakh Rs. 8.25 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 6.15 lakh Rs. 8.25 lakh Pune Rs. 6.52 lakh Rs. 8.74 lakh Kochi Rs. 6.50 lakh Rs. 8.72 lakh

Maruti Wagon R engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the hatchback can be had in two gasoline engine options. A 1.0-litre next-gen K-series petrol engine and a 1.2-litre advance K-series dual jet petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of torque while the latter belts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. These engines are available in both manual and AGS options.

Earlier this week, the manufacturer announced an achievement of a new milestone for its popular hatchback, the Wagon R. The hatchback has recorded 30 lakh unit sales since its debut in 1999 in the country.