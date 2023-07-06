CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Fronx exports begin from India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    760 Views
    Maruti Fronx exports begin from India

    - Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

    - First batch of 556 vehicles shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx exports start

    Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the Fronx from India to various international markets. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

    Maruti Fronx: Unveiling, booking, and launch timelines

    Maruti pulled the covers off the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. Bookings for the model too commenced on the same day for Rs. 11,000. The model was launched in India on 24 April, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Barely three months post the launch, the Fronx already has a waiting period across the country.

    New 2023 Fronx engine and specifications

    The Maruti Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine generating 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, with transmission options including a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol mill developing 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.

    Official statement from Maruti Suzuki on Fronx exports

    Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts towards ‘Make in India’, we are focused to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Invicto mileage in India revealed
     Next 
    Tata Tiago surpasses 5 lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6705 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6705 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Fronx exports begin from India