Maruti Fronx exports begin from India

- Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

- First batch of 556 vehicles shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports

Maruti Suzuki Fronx exports start

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the Fronx from India to various international markets. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Maruti Fronx: Unveiling, booking, and launch timelines

Maruti pulled the covers off the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi. Bookings for the model too commenced on the same day for Rs. 11,000. The model was launched in India on 24 April, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Barely three months post the launch, the Fronx already has a waiting period across the country.

New 2023 Fronx engine and specifications

The Maruti Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine generating 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, with transmission options including a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol mill developing 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx and our review is now live on the website.

Official statement from Maruti Suzuki on Fronx exports

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts towards ‘Make in India’, we are focused to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”