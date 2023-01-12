CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx bookings officially open

    Haji Chakralwale

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx bookings officially open

    - Bookings commence for Rs 11,000

    - Displayed alongside the Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki unveiled its compact SUV, Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 in India alongside the much-anticipated off-roader SUV, the Jimny. The bookings for the Fronx have already commenced for Rs 11,000, starting today.

    The Fronx is available in five variants, including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The SUV is offered in five mono-tone and three dual-tone colours to choose from, including Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. 

    On the outside, the front of the Fronx takes clear inspiration from the Grand Vitara with similar fascia and grille design, but with the new three-pod LED headlamps. In profile, it carries a coupe-like C-pillar with a sloping roofline. Then, at the rear, the SUV gets a LED strip running across the width of the car with signature LED block tail lights.

    The cabin is similar to other new Maruti models, boasting features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, six airbags, and more. 

    Under the hood, the Fronx SUV is powered by two engine options. This includes a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine that produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, and the familiar 1.2-litre Dual jet petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. There are three transmission options on offer: a five-speed manual, a six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.

    Maruti Suzuki FRONX
    Maruti Suzuki FRONX
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings open

