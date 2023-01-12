CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Updated Tata Harrier Dark Edition showcased

    Haji Chakralwale

    Auto Expo 2023: Updated Tata Harrier Dark Edition showcased

    - Gets ADAS suite and new infotainment screen 

    - Mechanically remains unchanged

    Tata Motors India marked its presence at the Auto Expo 2023 with the announcements and unveils of its range of products, including special editions of existing models, more CNG-powered vehicles, EVs, hydrogen fuel cells, and concepts planned for India.

    At Tata’s stall, the updated Dark edition of the Harrier has garnered quite a lot of attention. This edition sits on top of the Dark edition and has similar aesthetics and functionalities to it. The changes come in the form of red accents, in addition to the black paint scheme which comes standard with the Dark edition.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the front is identical with the inclusion of a red accent on the hexagonal element of the blacked-out grille. Keeping the original Dark edition theme intact, everything else is untouched and painted black. Another interesting thing to note here is the addition of cameras on the ORVMs for the inclusion of a 360-degree surround camera.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Infotainment System

    The updated Harrier Dark edition with an already extensive list of safety features also comes equipped with six airbags and an enhanced electronic safety program with 17 functionalities. It also gets an ADAS suite including features like autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist. 

    Tata Harrier Facelift Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, on top of the standard features we get with the Dark edition, this updated variant comes with red seat upholstery and interior trim. The door handles are also in red colour and sport a matching front centre armrest. Moreover, the panoramic sunroof lining also has an illuminated roof liner around it. The update also brings a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and seven-inch instrument cluster to the table.

    Under the hood, the updated Tata Harrier Dark edition is equipped with the same engine and transmission options as the previous models.

    More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates related to the Auto Expo 2023.

