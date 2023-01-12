Auto Expo 2023: Tata unveils new Safari Dark edition

Gets ADAS suite and a new touchscreen display

Mechanically remains unchanged

Tata Motors has played all its cards right as the brand unveiled the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Punch i-CNG, Altroz i-CNG, Altroz Racer, and Avinya and Curvv concepts at the Auto Expo 2023. The brand also pulled the covers off its popular SUV duo, Harrier and Safari facelifts. The updates to these come in their Dark Edition avatars with many revisions inside out.

The most important changes in the new Safari are the inclusion of ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, a new and improved touchscreen infotainment system, and a new instrument cluster.

On the outside, the front is identical, but with the inclusion of a red accent on the hexagonal element of the blacked-out grille and even red-painted brake calipers. Keeping the original Dark edition theme intact, everything else is untouched and painted black.

Inside the cabin, on top of the standard features we get with the Dark edition, this updated variant comes with red seat upholstery, door grab handles, and a front centre armrest finished in a red hue. Moreover, the SUV also gets an illuminated roof liner on the inside.

Under the hood, the updated Tata Safari Dark edition is equipped with the same engine and transmission options.

More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. But to stay updated with the latest Auto Expo 2023 coverage, stay tuned with Carwale as we break the news to you.