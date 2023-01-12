Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-30 makes appearance in India

- Showcased alongside LF-Z concept

- Was first seen at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Lexus, at the Auto Expo 2023, premiered the RX alongside the mammoth LX and LM. Apart from these road-going versions, the Japanese carmaker also showcased two of their LF Concepts – the LF-Z and what you see here, the LF-30.

First showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the LF-30 was probably the most outlandish display at this year’s Auto Expo. It previews design aesthetics, and technological advancements that Lexus says will be seen in our cars in 2030. More importantly, the concept flaunts massive gull-wing doors hinged to a glass roof running from the front to the rear of the entire body.

Appearing more of a spaceship than a car, the LF-30 is also huge in dimensions spanning more than five metres in length. It’s also heavy, weighing 2.4 tonnes thanks to four electric motors – one for each wheel. So it can either be front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive. The combined power is stands at 536 horsepower and 700Nm, which is good for 0-100kmph in mere 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 200kmph). Feeding the four electric motors is a 110-kWh battery pack.

More technologies housed in the LF-30 include augmented reality, gesture control, and B-pillar-less cabin access. It also showcases something called ‘Lexus Airporter,’ which is a drone that can carry your luggage from the boot of the car to the house.

