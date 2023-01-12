Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings open

- Five-door Jimny global debut in India

- Available in two variants and seven colour options

Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the five-door Jimny in India, starting today. The brand showcased the most-awaited Jimny alongside its upcoming Fronx SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, for the Indian market. Since it is a Nexa product, the booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.

The five-door Jimny measures under four metres in length and is available in seven colour options, including Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the flagship colour — Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.

On the outside, it gets straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with a washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheels.

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki off-roader is equipped with features like circular AC vents, a black dashboard, and adjustable headrests for the second row. Then, the model also gets a freestanding nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Suzuki Connect telematics, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and a push start/stop button.

On the safety front, the Jimny has been equipped with six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ISOFIX, and side-impact door beams.

Under the hood, it gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converted sending power to the AllGrip 4x4 system.