CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door showcased

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    941 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door showcased

    - Global debut in India 

    - Available in two variants and seven colour options

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the spiritual successor to the Gypsy, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated off-roaders in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door Jimny SUV back in 2020 at the Auto Expo. However, the SUV was displayed to gauge consumers’ interest and was never launched in the country to date. Now, after a hiatus of almost three years, Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced the Jimny five-door at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    The SUV measure 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height, with the wheelbase standing at 2,590mm. It has a ground clearance of 210mm, and a boot space of 208litre which extends to 332litre when the rear seats are folded.

    The exterior design highlights of the Jimny five-door are unmistakably an extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear Logo

    Inside, the SUV comes loaded with features like circular AC vents, a black dashboard, and adjustable headrests for the second row. Then, the model also gets a freestanding nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Suzuki Connect telematics, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and a push start/stop button. 

    On the safety front, the Jimny gets six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ISOFIX, and side-impact door beams. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    Under the hood, now lies a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converted sending power to all wheels. With its small form factor, lightweight structure, and frugal engine paired with Maruti's AllGrip 4x4 system, this could be the ideal combination for off-roading in Indian terrains.

    The five-door Jimny will be offered in seven colour options including Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the flagship colour — Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings open
     Next 
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils the Fronx SUV (Baleno Cross)

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5999 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17164 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5999 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17164 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door showcased