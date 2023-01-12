Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door showcased

- Global debut in India

- Available in two variants and seven colour options

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the spiritual successor to the Gypsy, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated off-roaders in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door Jimny SUV back in 2020 at the Auto Expo. However, the SUV was displayed to gauge consumers’ interest and was never launched in the country to date. Now, after a hiatus of almost three years, Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced the Jimny five-door at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV will be offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

The SUV measure 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height, with the wheelbase standing at 2,590mm. It has a ground clearance of 210mm, and a boot space of 208litre which extends to 332litre when the rear seats are folded.

The exterior design highlights of the Jimny five-door are unmistakably an extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the SUV comes loaded with features like circular AC vents, a black dashboard, and adjustable headrests for the second row. Then, the model also gets a freestanding nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Suzuki Connect telematics, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and a push start/stop button.

On the safety front, the Jimny gets six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ISOFIX, and side-impact door beams.

Under the hood, now lies a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converted sending power to all wheels. With its small form factor, lightweight structure, and frugal engine paired with Maruti's AllGrip 4x4 system, this could be the ideal combination for off-roading in Indian terrains.

The five-door Jimny will be offered in seven colour options including Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the flagship colour — Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.