Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils the Fronx SUV (Baleno Cross)

Maruti Suzuki began Day 2 at the Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling two of the most awaited vehicles — the Jimny and the Baleno Cross. The Baleno Cross is christened as Fronx, and it will be sold under the Nexa dealership.

The Fronx is a funky-looking SUV based on the brand’s Heartect platform and measures under 4 metres. In terms of design, it is sporty and stylish, with the front taking inspiration from the Grand Vitara. In profile, it carries a coupe-like C-pillar. Then, at the rear, the SUV gets a LED strip running across the width of the car with signature LED block tail lights.

The cabin is similar to other new Maruti models. It has been bestowed with features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, six airbags, and more.

Under the hood, the Fronx SUV is powered by two engine options. Maruti is bringing back the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine that produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, and it is joined by the familiar 1.2-litre Dual jet petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. There are three transmission options on offer: a five-speed manual, a six-speed torque convertor, and AMT. Stay tuned to CarWale as we bring more updates on the Auto Expo 2023.