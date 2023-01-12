CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 fuel-cell vehicle showcased

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 fuel-cell vehicle showcased

    -        Hydrogen fuel cell MPV

    -         Range of upto 605km

    MG India has showcased the Euniq 7 – a hydrogen fuel cell MPV on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023. The fuel-cell derivative of the Maxus G20 sold internationally, the Euniq 7 claims to have a range of up to 605 kilometres with the only emission being water (H2O) as the byproduct. 

    MG Right Front Three Quarter

    The powertrain of the Euniq 7 uses an electrochemical power generation device, a hydrogen storage device, and an electric drive system. The available power output is about 150kW (around 200bhp) and the hydrogen storage tank capacity is about 6.4kg. Notably, the high-pressure hydrogen only takes 3-5 minutes to fill up. And the system claims an operating temperature range of as low as -30°C. 

    MG Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the MPV shares its facia with the Gloster with a large and imposing grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The show car was finished in dual-tone paint, with blue in the lower half and white on the upper half of the MPV. The flat profile has sliding rear doors. And at the back, the familiar tail lamp setup is integrated into an upright rear tailgate. 

    MG Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, the Euniq 7 seats seven with a 2+2+3 configuration. Then, there are luxurious captain seats in the middle row. The dashboard appears modern and pretty conventional as well. The feature list here includes a panoramic sunroof, an all-digital driver’s display, electronic parking brakes, and electronically-operated rear doors and tailgate.

    MG Right Side View

    MG India is unlikely to launch the Euniq 7 in India, but this demonstrates its capability of yet another powertrain — petrol, diesel, electric, and now fuel cell.

    Stay tuned to CarWale for all the latest updates from the Auto Expo 2023.  

