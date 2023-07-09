CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Invicto reaches dealerships in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,561 Views
    Maruti Invicto reaches dealerships in India

    - Invicto prices in India start at Rs. 24.79 lakh

    - First drive review to go live on 11 July

    Maruti Invicto launch and base-variant price

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Front View

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in the country on 5 July. The Innova Hycross-based model made its debut with an introductory price tag of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). As seen in the images here, the Invicto has now started arriving at local dealers in India.

    2023 Invicto colours and variants

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Invicto is available in four colours: Nexa Blue (Celestial), Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White. Customers can choose from two variants called Zeta+ and Alpha+. The former is offered in the six-seater and seven-seater layouts, while the top-spec Alpha+ variant gets only a six-seater layout.

    New Invicto engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the 2023 Invicto is a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine producing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor developing 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is exclusively mated with an e-CVT unit. In other updates, the carmaker recently revealed the mileage of the model. We have driven the Invicto and our review will be live on 11 July at 4 pm.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto feature highlights

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

    The new Maruti Invicto comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, six airbags, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, all LED lighting, TPMS, EPB with auto-hold function, and green tinted glass.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to get discounts of up to Rs. 50,000
     Next 
    Weekly news roundup: Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, Invicto launched, and Elevate bookings open

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6716 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 29.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 30.92 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 29.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 30.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 28.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 27.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6716 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Invicto reaches dealerships in India