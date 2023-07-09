Maruti Invicto reaches dealerships in India

- Invicto prices in India start at Rs. 24.79 lakh

- First drive review to go live on 11 July

Maruti Invicto launch and base-variant price

Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in the country on 5 July. The Innova Hycross-based model made its debut with an introductory price tag of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). As seen in the images here, the Invicto has now started arriving at local dealers in India.

2023 Invicto colours and variants

The Maruti Invicto is available in four colours: Nexa Blue (Celestial), Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White. Customers can choose from two variants called Zeta+ and Alpha+. The former is offered in the six-seater and seven-seater layouts, while the top-spec Alpha+ variant gets only a six-seater layout.

New Invicto engine and specifications

Propelling the 2023 Invicto is a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine producing 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor developing 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is exclusively mated with an e-CVT unit. In other updates, the carmaker recently revealed the mileage of the model. We have driven the Invicto and our review will be live on 11 July at 4 pm.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto feature highlights

The new Maruti Invicto comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, six airbags, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, all LED lighting, TPMS, EPB with auto-hold function, and green tinted glass.