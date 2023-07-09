Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to get discounts of up to Rs. 50,000

- Swift is offered in four variants

- Prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Last month, Maruti Suzuki Swift was listed on sale with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. Now, in July, the hatchback continues to get benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Currently, the model is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh to 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift variants and discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. As for the offers, the petrol manual and automatic variants are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants are only available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000.

Discounts Petrol variants CNG variants Cash discount Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 20,000 - Corporate discount Rs. 5,000 -

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, colour, region, dealership, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised Arena dealership to get more information.

Powertrain and specifications of the Swift hatchback

Under the hood, the Swift is powered by a BS6 2.0-updated 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit with the VXi and ZXi variants.