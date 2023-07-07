CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Invicto launched in India: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,133 Views
    Maruti Invicto launched in India: Variants explained

    - Invicto prices in India start at 24.79 lakh

    - Offered in four colours and two variants

    Maruti Invicto prices in India

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in the country earlier this week, with a price tag starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the most expensive Maruti began in June this year for Rs. 25,000. The model was previously expected to be called the Engage.

    New Invicto MPV engine and specifications

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the Invicto will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former generates 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops 1bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated only with an e-CVT gearbox. The mileage of the model was recently revealed.

    2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto colours and variants

    The Invicto will be offered in four colours: Mystic White, Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, and Nexa Blue (Celestial). Customers have the option of choosing from seven-seater and eight-seater layouts. Further, the variant options include Zeta+ and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the Invicto MPV.

    Invicto Zeta+

    LED headlamps

    LED tail lights

    LED turn indicators

    Body-coloured door handles

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    All-black interior theme with Champagne Gold accents

    Roof ambient lighting

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Adjustable head rests for all passengers

    Air-cooled retractable front cup holders

    Automatic climate control

    Roof-mounted second and third-row AC vents

    Second-row captain seats with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (seven-seater)

    Second-row individual arm rests (seven-seater)

    Second-row captain seats with a side table (seven-seater)

    Second row 60:40 split seat with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (eight-seater)

    Second-row centre arm rest with cup holders (eight-seater)

    Third-row seat with 50:50 split and recline functions

    Green tinted glasses

    Drive modes and EV mode

    Paddle shifters

    Cruise control

    Engine start-stop button

    Keyless entry

    Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering

    Steering-mounted controls

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Six speakers

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (wired)

    Seven-inch coloured MID display

    Six airbags

    Reverse parking camera

    ABS with EBD

    Reverse parking sensors

    VSC

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Front and rear disc brakes

    Suzuki Connect telematics

    Invicto Alpha+

    Chrome insert for door handles

    Wheel arch cladding

    Panoramic sunroof

    Soft touch front door trims with premium stitching

    Leatherette seats

    Powered tailgate

    Front ventilated seats

    Eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

    10.1-inch Magnum touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless CarPlay

    TPMS

    Rear seat belt reminder system

    360-degree camera

    Front parking sensors

    EPB with auto-hold function

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Rear windshield defogger

    Remote AC on/off function

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia India sells 19,391 units in June 2023
     Next 
    Volkswagen India announces monsoon campaign

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6709 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 29.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 30.92 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh
    PuneRs. 29.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 27.44 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 30.18 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 28.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 27.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6709 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17255 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Invicto launched in India: Variants explained