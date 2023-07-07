Maruti Invicto launched in India: Variants explained

- Invicto prices in India start at 24.79 lakh
- Offered in four colours and two variants
Maruti Invicto prices in India
Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in the country earlier this week, with a price tag starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the most expensive Maruti began in June this year for Rs. 25,000. The model was previously expected to be called the Engage.
New Invicto MPV engine and specifications
Powering the Invicto will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former generates 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops 1bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated only with an e-CVT gearbox. The mileage of the model was recently revealed.
2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto colours and variants
The Invicto will be offered in four colours: Mystic White, Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, and Nexa Blue (Celestial). Customers have the option of choosing from seven-seater and eight-seater layouts. Further, the variant options include Zeta+ and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the Invicto MPV.
Invicto Zeta+
LED headlamps
LED tail lights
LED turn indicators
Body-coloured door handles
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
All-black interior theme with Champagne Gold accents
Roof ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Adjustable head rests for all passengers
Air-cooled retractable front cup holders
Automatic climate control
Roof-mounted second and third-row AC vents
Second-row captain seats with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (seven-seater)
Second-row individual arm rests (seven-seater)
Second-row captain seats with a side table (seven-seater)
Second row 60:40 split seat with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (eight-seater)
Second-row centre arm rest with cup holders (eight-seater)
Third-row seat with 50:50 split and recline functions
Green tinted glasses
Drive modes and EV mode
Paddle shifters
Cruise control
Engine start-stop button
Keyless entry
Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering
Steering-mounted controls
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Six speakers
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (wired)
Seven-inch coloured MID display
Six airbags
Reverse parking camera
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
VSC
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Front and rear disc brakes
Suzuki Connect telematics
Invicto Alpha+
Chrome insert for door handles
Wheel arch cladding
Panoramic sunroof
Soft touch front door trims with premium stitching
Leatherette seats
Powered tailgate
Front ventilated seats
Eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function
10.1-inch Magnum touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless CarPlay
TPMS
Rear seat belt reminder system
360-degree camera
Front parking sensors
EPB with auto-hold function
Auto-dimming IRVM
Rear windshield defogger
Remote AC on/off function