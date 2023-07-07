Maruti Invicto launched in India: Variants explained

- Invicto prices in India start at 24.79 lakh

- Offered in four colours and two variants

Maruti Invicto prices in India

Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in the country earlier this week, with a price tag starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the most expensive Maruti began in June this year for Rs. 25,000. The model was previously expected to be called the Engage.

New Invicto MPV engine and specifications

Powering the Invicto will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former generates 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor develops 1bhp and 206Nm of torque. This powertrain is mated only with an e-CVT gearbox. The mileage of the model was recently revealed.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto colours and variants

The Invicto will be offered in four colours: Mystic White, Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze, and Nexa Blue (Celestial). Customers have the option of choosing from seven-seater and eight-seater layouts. Further, the variant options include Zeta+ and Alpha. The following are the variant-wise features of the Invicto MPV.

Invicto Zeta+ LED headlamps LED tail lights LED turn indicators Body-coloured door handles 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels All-black interior theme with Champagne Gold accents Roof ambient lighting Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Adjustable head rests for all passengers Air-cooled retractable front cup holders Automatic climate control Roof-mounted second and third-row AC vents Second-row captain seats with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (seven-seater) Second-row individual arm rests (seven-seater) Second-row captain seats with a side table (seven-seater) Second row 60:40 split seat with walk-in, slide, and recline functions (eight-seater) Second-row centre arm rest with cup holders (eight-seater) Third-row seat with 50:50 split and recline functions Green tinted glasses Drive modes and EV mode Paddle shifters Cruise control Engine start-stop button Keyless entry Electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs Tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering Steering-mounted controls Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Six speakers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity (wired) Seven-inch coloured MID display Six airbags Reverse parking camera ABS with EBD Reverse parking sensors VSC Seat-belt reminder system Speed alert system Front and rear disc brakes Suzuki Connect telematics