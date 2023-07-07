Volkswagen India announces monsoon campaign

- Valid across 120 service touchpoints in India

- Offers on extended warranty, value-added services, and service value packages

Volkswagen India has announced an annual monsoon campaign for its customers in India. Started on 1 July, 2023, this one-month campaign will be held across 120 service touchpoints in the country and will provide Volkswagen’s customers a full range of services. Under this campaign, the OEM will offer a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up and will also offer discounts on services like extended warranty, value-added services, and service value packages.

Official statement on the monsoon camp

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “As a responsible brand, we endeavour to offer our customers a smooth, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experience. Accessible service, customer centricity, and hassle-free ownership are the core of our initiatives. Through the Monsoon Campaign, we aim to reiterate the importance of pre-monsoon maintenance care that is needed to ensure customer and vehicle safety owing to the tough driving conditions that the season brings.'

Volkswagen VirtusGT DSG variant launched

Earlier this week, the automaker introduced a new GT DSG variant in the Virtus line-up with prices starting from Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, this DSG variant was only restricted to the GT Plus variant of the sedan. Positioned between the Topline AT and the GT Plus MT variant, the Virtus can be had in five trims, namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus.