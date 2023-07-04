Honda Elevate variant and colour details revealed

- Elevate prices to be announced in September 2023

- Will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Honda India has officially opened bookings for the Elevate SUV and will announce its prices in September 2023. The booking amount is fixed at Rs. 21,000 and if you are planning on buying one, read on to know the variant and colour options.

Variant and powertrain options of Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. There is no hybrid or diesel powertrain on offer and the petrol mill is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

While the manual version can be had in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants, the automatic trims are limited only to the latter three.

Honda Elevate colour options

Interested customers will have the option to choose the Elevate in 10 different colour shades. These include seven monotone and three dual-tone colours. While the Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange, and Platinum White can be had in single tone or with a contrasting black roof, the Golden Brown, Obsidian Blue, Lunar Silver, and Meteroid Gray are offered as monotone options.

Honda Elevate features

The Elevate is equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, support for wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, LED fog lamps, and ADAS tech.

Honda Elevate launch timeline and rivals

The bookings for the Elevate are underway for Rs. 21,000 and can be made at Honda dealerships or on the brand’s official website. The prices and deliveries are slated to begin from September 2023 and the Elevate will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and Kia Seltos.