XUV700 achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

- Was introduced in August 2021

- Gets an AWD system and ADAS suite

Mahindra has recently announced that the XUV700 has surpassed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand’s portfolio to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units of the flagship SUV were delivered within 12 months of inception, while the rest 50,000 units were retailed in the remaining eight months.

Mahindra XUV700 variants and colours

The XUV700 can be had in five variants, namely, MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. Potential buyers can choose the model in five exterior hues including Everest White, Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Red Rage, and Dazzling Silver.

XUV700 engine and specifications

Under the hood, the flagship SUV is offered in two powertrains - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer is an AWD system that is restricted to high variants of the diesel guise.

Mahindra XUV700 waiting period

Introduced back in August 2021, the SUV recently also achieved the 1 lakh unit production milestone. As the XUV700 continues to have a strong demand in the Indian market, it has now started attracting a waiting period. Currently, the car commands a waiting period of up to 40 weeks in Bengaluru from the day of booking.