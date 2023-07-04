CarWale
    AD

    XUV700 achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    221 Views
    XUV700 achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

    - Was introduced in August 2021

    - Gets an AWD system and ADAS suite

    Mahindra has recently announced that the XUV700 has surpassed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the brand’s portfolio to achieve this feat. The first 50,000 units of the flagship SUV were delivered within 12 months of inception, while the rest 50,000 units were retailed in the remaining eight months.

    Mahindra XUV700 variants and colours

    The XUV700 can be had in five variants, namely, MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. Potential buyers can choose the model in five exterior hues including Everest White, Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Red Rage, and Dazzling Silver. 

    XUV700 engine and specifications

    Mahindra XUV700 Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the flagship SUV is offered in two powertrains - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer is an AWD system that is restricted to high variants of the diesel guise. 

    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Introduced back in August 2021, the SUV recently also achieved the 1 lakh unit production milestone. As the XUV700 continues to have a strong demand in the Indian market, it has now started attracting a waiting period. Currently, the car commands a waiting period of up to 40 weeks in Bengaluru from the day of booking. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda City and Amaze attract discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 in July 2023
     Next 
    Honda Elevate variant and colour details revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6669 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8146 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.76 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.59 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.00 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.22 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.79 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6669 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8146 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • XUV700 achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone